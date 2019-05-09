Monster Hunter: World Iceborne trailer shows off new monsters and a September release date

Strange things are afoot in the new world. For example: Singing, apparently. During Sony's State of Play livestream today, Capcom showed off a new trailer for Monster Hunter: World's Iceborne expansion, featuring all the components you'd expect. There's ice. There's monsters. There's weapons being liberally applied to those monsters. I'm not sure what more you could be looking for, really.

Perhaps a release date? It had that too. Iceborne is launching on consoles on September 6, 2019. Unfortunately, that's unlikely to be the PC release date, as the PC version of World launched seven months after the console version. Update: In its livestream today, Capcom said it's targeting a winter release for the Steam version of MHW: Iceborne.

Following State of Play, Capcom ran its own livestream dedicated to Iceborne. You can watch it below, and we'll have more info about the expansion as it comes.