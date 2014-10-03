Popular

MGS 5: Ground Zeroes PC reportedly releasing in December

Vital MGS5 intel has been smuggled out of Russia. Not by a gruff, one-eyed man, crawling across the ground in a fetching camo outfit. Instead by Russian news sites, publishing on the internet in any number of fetching outfits. Multiple Russian sources are reporting that the Steam release date of Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes will be 18 December.

According to the news sites, the announcement was made by Hideo Kojima at the Russian gaming expo Igromir 2014. We've asked Konami for confirmation.

Both Metal Gear Solid 5 games—Ground Zeroes and Phantom Pain—were confirmed for PC during a Gamescom livestream. While it was clear Ground Zeroes would arrive on the platform first, no release date was given at the time.

What can you expect from the experimental first chapter to MGS5? Sam recently explained what it's all about.

