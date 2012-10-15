Metro: Last Light won't have multiplayer at release despite previous announcement

Last week, 4A Games announced that after working on "a number of multiplayer prototypes" for Metro: Last Light, it has decided to move the multiplayer team back onto single-player development. As a result, Metro: Last Light will not launch with a multiplayer component, though the developer isn't ruling out the possibility it will happen post-release.

"Right now we're 100% focused on the single player campaign and not thinking beyond that," reads the post. "We don't like throwing away work though, it's a project we could potentially return to after Metro: Last Light ships."

Regarding the change of heart, 4A admits: "In hindsight, it was probably a mistake to announce it when we did, but we're an enthusiastic team and wanted to be open about what we were making!"