Metro: Last Light Redux free for 48 hours on GOG

As part of the final 48 hours of its winter sale, GOG is giving away Metro: Last Light Redux for free. Simply head over to the GOG giveaway page or the Metro: Last Light Redux page on GOG and log into your GOG account to grab it. Free, DRM free, to keep, forever.

Metro: Last Light Redux is the sort-of-remastered version of 2013's Metro: Last Light, which is the sequel to Metro 2033. We gave it an 80 when it came out in 2014 just a year after its first version, which also got an 80. An 80 is a good score for a good game—here's what PC Gamer's 2013 review said:

"A game of gratifyingly kinetic gunplay, intense stealth sequences and a stunning, bleak vision that rivals the imagination of even BioShock Infinite. Its stage-managed linearity cuts both ways, too, enabling Last Light to draw a world of incredible detail, carefully framing sights and scenes of postapocalyptic tragedy and chaos. It describes humanity with a degree of success that few games of any genre achieve, much less shooters."

Metro is a gruesome, post-apocalyptic Russian saga about the remnants of humanity, holed up in the underground rail stations of Moscow. Over the course of three games, the people of Metro make their way to the surface and travel overland in last year's Metro Exodus. If you're interested in one of the better shooter series from the last decade you can get the first game, Metro 2033 Redux, for about $4 in the GOG or Steam or Epic sales right now, and probably in some other sales that I haven't looked for yet. I don't know. I'm not your dad.