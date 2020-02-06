Here's when Metro Exodus unlocks on Steam

Metro Exodus's Epic Games Store exclusivity is almost up, so if you've been waiting for it to launch on Steam, you'll finally be able to start playing on February 15. Deep Silver has also posted the regional release times, so you can set your watch.

00:00 ET

5:00 GMT/UTC

6:00 CET

6 AEDT

Along with the base game, you'll be able to pick up the expansion pass DLC, or you can grab the expansions separately. One of them, the Two Colonels, is already out, and by the time Metro Exodus arrives on Steam you'll be able to get your hands on the second, Sam's Story.

Andy Kelly gave it 78 in his Metro Exodus review, calling it an "incredible trip through a stunning post-apocalyptic world, let down by some uninspiring FPS combat."