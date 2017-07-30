Metal Gear Solid 5's next update lets you play as Revolver Ocelot

Konami is gearing up to push out another update for Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. Yes, you read that right. The August 2017 update is set to implement functionalities for the Wormhole Generator and add new swimsuits for your FOB soldiers, but most notably, it'll give you the ability to play as Revolver Ocelot in FOB infiltration missions.

As for what Ocelot brings to the table, he has slightly increased camouflage, in addition to faster reload and draw weapon speeds than other soldiers. He can also equip one Tornado-6 pistol in each hand, which I'm sure is more effective, but it also makes him look way cooler. And yes, he can ricochet bullets into marked enemies. You can see this demonstrated in the images below.

If you want your defending and infiltrating soldiers to look extra fly this summer, then get ready: swimsuits are on the way. Both swimsuits, the Goblin and Megalodon, increase your movement speed but don't offer any camouflage effect—when you look this good, you want to be seen. Unfortunately, Mother Base staff can't wear them.

Now, I know it's hard to care about the Wormhole Generator after talking about Ocelot and swimsuits, but I have to. The Wormhole Generator can now automatically extract players in critical situations, and opponents will have a harder time dealing with them. They can no longer be removed, in addition to being harder to destroy.

You can check out all of the update notes and images here.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain released almost two years ago—time flies—but it's cool to see Konami continuing to support the game. This update in particular adds some pretty cool stuff, which is surprising for a couple reasons. One, it's been a while since anything of major note came to Metal Gear Solid V. And two, it's easy to forget that Konami still cares about its games.

Despite the bad rap Konami has made for itself, especially when it comes to Metal Gear Solid and its creator Hideo Kojima in particular, the publisher is set to release a new game in the series next year. It's an upcoming survival-action game that features zombies, and according to PC Gamer's Tim Clark, it's actually quite enjoyable.

Revolver Ocelot's ricochet process

Goblin Suit

Goblin Suit

Megalodon Suit