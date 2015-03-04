Metal Gear Online trailer commentary is full of detail

Among today's many MGS news droplets came this, courtesy of IGN. It's the same Metal Gear Online trailer that was released last December, only now with added commentary by Kojima Productions LA's Robert Peeler. It goes into extra detail about The Phantom Pain's online mode, and—among other things—lets you know why the team chose to include a stuffed puppy instead of a real one. (Spoiler: it's because you can't be trusted not to shoot a real puppy.)

Admit it: you would totally shoot the puppy.

Metal Gear Online is part and parcel of The Phantom Pain package. It looks fun and, if previous MGO releases are anything to go by, should be a competently made diversion.

The Phantom Pain will release for PC on September 15.