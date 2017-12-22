Mei gets heavy with Winston in the Overwatch 'Yeti Hunt' comic

According to legend, a dangerous Yeti roams the peaks above Nepal... But who will be brave enough to hunt down this terrifying creature? 🔎 https://t.co/vCYPECU8us pic.twitter.com/UHpycstxdoDecember 21, 2017

Blizzard has rolled out a new Overwatch comic that ties into this year's Winter Wonderland event, and more specifically the Yeti Hunt brawl that sees five Meis squaring off against a single, Hulked-out Winston, who's doing his best impersonation of a deranged abominable snowman.

I'll be honest, I was a little confused at first: I couldn't figure out why it seemed like Winston was doing the Jekyll-and-Hyde routine with this homicidal snow-gorilla. Clearly, I am not a committed Overwatch guy, but fortunately I know someone who is, and he patiently explained to me that the Yeti is in fact a Winston skin that comes into play in the brawl. After that it all made sense, although I can't help but notice that poor Winston was chilled out at the end of the comic and then Mei dropped the hammer on him anyway. That's hardly sporting.

The Overwatch Winter Wonderland event runs until January 1. Overwatch itself is on sale for half-price until January 2.