Mechwarrior Online trailer shows Centurion class, deals damage with dazzling lazers

A mech that's effective at all ranges with all lasers, that's what we like to see. The Centurion mech sounds like a good starting point for new players. A few tons of extra armour give it the resilience to last in a midfield laze-off and its flexible load out options should be fun to tinker with. The new Mechwarrior Online shows the Centurion reducing foes to scrap on beaches, in bases and tight arctic corridors. That last one looks to be Frozen City , the new map that the Mechwarrior Online devs revealed a couple of weeks ago. Take a closer look in the new trailer below.