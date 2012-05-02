Max Payne 3's Rockstar Pass DLC baldly goes

Games about grumpy old slo-mo ex-cops are few and far between, which is why we're looking forward to Max Payne's third outing. But what if there's just not enough game?

Fortunately, Rockstar have alleviated our worries by announcing Max Payne 3's DLC plans . Over the summer and autumn of this year multiplayer DLC will trickle into the game, just as the rain trickles in through a leaky roof during the British summer time.

With a Max Payne 3 Rockstar Pass you'll be able to buy the DLC before it's even released. For £19.99 you'll get all seven bits of DLC delivered to the game, which Rockstar reckon is a 35 per cent discount on buying it all individually.

Rockstar have also given us Max's DLC itinerary for the year, and it looks like this:

June 2012

• Local Justice Map Pack

Summer 2012

• Disorganized Crime Map Pack

• Deathmatch Made In Heaven Mode Pack

• Hostage Negotiation Map Pack

• New York Minute Co-Op Pack

Fall 2012

• Painful Memories Map Pack

• Trickle Down Economics Map Pack

It's not clear if these are bespoke multiplayer levels, or if they're just single-player levels modified for multiplayer shenanigans.

The Rockstar Pass plan brings confusion and doubt to our simple minds. Do we buy Max Payne 3, see if we like the multiplayer and then invest in the DLC individually? Or should we buy Max Payne 3 and the Rockstar Pass for a wallet-trembling £49.98? Or do we get this pack from The Hut, which includes Max Payne 3 and the two (utterly awesome) Elite Squad movies on Blu-ray for £24.95? Help us dear reader. Help us.