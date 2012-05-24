Mass Effect 3 "Rebellion Pack" adding more multiplayer content next week

Before we were obsessing over Witch Doctor and Demon Hunter builds , we were rolling the dice to unlock Salarians and Quarians in Mass Effect 3's PvE multiplayer. The gamble of its mystery box Reinforcement Packs is dangerously addictive, and next week the loot count will increase -- BioWare's already giving us more stuff with a follow up to last month's Resurgence Pack.

The free "Rebellion Pack," which releases Tuesday, May 29, will add two new maps, six characters (including Ex-Cerberus and Vorcha characters), three new weapons, and new consumables. Oh man. A description of every addition can be found on the official Mass Effect 3 site.