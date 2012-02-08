Mass Effect 3 phone app will send you texts from game characters, "From Dust" DLC spotted

Reports from customers in Gamestop suggest that some stores are selling a Mass Effect 3 DLC pack called "From Dust." A Joystiq reader sent in a photograph of a receipt they got for buying the DLC, which suggested that the pack will cost $10. If it's already on sale it'll likely arrive as day one DLC when Mass Effect 3 comes out on March 6 in the US, and March 9 in Europe.

Meanwhile, Kotaku caught the announcement of a smartphone "Datapad" app that you can use to keep up with new Mass Effect 3 announcements. The app includes a Reaper fighting mini-game and will send you text messages from Mass Effect 3 characters. Bioware haven't said what form these will take, perhaps it'll be the Illusive man persuading you to pick up a new DLC pack, or messages from companions confessing their love.

You'll be able to use the app to boost your Galactic Readiness level, the overarching indicator that defines how well you're doing in your struggle against the Reapers. What do you think about receiving texts from in-game characters. Is that weird? It seems a little weird. Here's a screenshot from Shepard's phone while you ponder.