Mass Effect 3 actors return to the studio for Extended Cut DLC

Actors Tricia Helfer, Lance Henriksen and Raphael Sbarge - EDI, Admiral Hackett, and Kaidan Alenko, respectively - have all confirmed that they've been back in the studio recording new dialogue for Mass Effect 3's 'Extended Cut' DLC.

"I just did another session with [BioWare]", Henriksen told G4TV . "They were saying there's a little bit of a problem with the abruptness of the ending. So we did a whole series of things to add to the end of the game, to live up to the quality they've been doing."

The Extended Cut will be a free addition to the end of the game that adds new cinematics and epilogue scenes. It's an attempt to build bridges with players who felt let down by the way the Mass Effect trilogy wrapped up. "We think we have struck a good balance in delivering the answers players are looking for while maintaining the team's artistic vision" BioWare co-founder Ray Muzyka said back in April .

That dialogue is being recorded suggests that the script has been finalised and that the Extended Cut is entering the last stages of production - so hopefully BioWare are still on to release the DLC during the summer as originally planned.

To say that Mass Effect 3's ending divided the community would be an understatement. In our review , Tom Francis called it "satisfying in some ways, nonsensical in others, and ultimately too simple." Hopefully the new scenes will add depth and an increased sense of personalisation to the finale.