Mass Effect 3: Extended Cut free DLC to expand ending this summer

Bioware announce that they'll be releasing an extended cut of Mass Effect 3 that will expand upon its controversial ending with extra cinematics and epilogue scenes that aim to provide "more closure with even more context and clarity," and deliver an ending that "will feel more personalized for each player".

"Since launch, we have had time to listen to the feedback from our most passionate fans and we are responding. With the Mass Effect 3: Extended Cut we think we have struck a good balance in delivering the answers players are looking for while maintaining the team's artistic vision for the end of this story arc in the Mass Effect universe," says Bioware co-founder, Ray Muzyka.

Bioware announced that they'd be adding new " game content initiatives " a few weeks ago to cater to fans disappointed by Mass Effect 3's conclusion. The Extended Cut DLC is set to be released this summer, for free.

It's a bold move from Bioware, and it'll be interesting to see to what extent these extra bits alter perceptions of the finale. Will extended cutscenes and a bit of epilogue action be enough for fans who truly hated ME3's ending?