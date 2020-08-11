Marvel's Avengers gets more confusing exclusive tie-in content

Days after it started to win people over, Marvel's Avengers damage some of that good will with news that Spider-Man will be an exclusive character to the PlayStation version of the game.

However, it's not the only bonus that will be exclusive to PlayStation: they'll get 30 days of exclusive access to a "legendary" outfit, emote, takedown and nameplate for every hero in the game, from the six launch heroes to any added after release. PlayStation Plus subscribers will also get some additional goodies on top of that. There will be a bundle for each of the post-launch superheroes containing some in-game cash and yet another outfit and nameplate, along with a special bundle focused on Ms. Marvel.

Until now it seemed as though only PlayStation would be getting preferential treatment—but some further exclusives have come to light. Character skins have leaked that seem to show collaborations with Verizon, Virgin Media and Intel.

If you want your Avengers decked out in a handsome shade of red (see the image above) it seems you'll need to be a Verizon/Virgin Media customer, and if you want a grey, gold chain-wearing Hulk you'll need to go to Intel. The latter skins may be connected to Intel's rumoured Avengers-themed KA CPUs, and look like this:

There's even a slightly bizarre collaboration with 5 Gum that will unlock smaller rewards such as currency, artifacts and emotes (including an emote of Ms. Marvel blowing bubblegum).

The game is due out on September 4, but there's a PC preorder beta running from August 14-16, and an open beta from August 21-23.