Manage your Red Dead Redemption 2 mods with the Red Dead Redemption 2 Mod Manager

One of the best things about Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC—like all games on PC, really—is mods. RDR2 might be a grim tale of life in the harsh, unforgiving Wild West, but that doesn't mean you can't paint up Arthur Morgan's face like the Joker, if you want. Or maybe you want to be a Red Dead Superman, courtesy of this trainer mod. Want longer days, so you can get more done? No problem! Want to do whatever the hell this is? Okay, sure.

The downside to mods is that it can be a hassle to stay on top of them all—to manage them, if you will—especially if you get heavy into the scene and start installing every potentially useful and/or patently goofy thing you see. That's where the new Red Dead Redemption 2 Mod Manager on Nexus Mods comes into play: It helps eliminate headaches and confusion by simplifying the process of enabling and disabling mods in the game.

Creator Bilago said that the RDR2 Mod Manager is a "direct port" of their Grand Theft Auto 5 Mod Manager, which cut the development time down by weeks. It's functional, but not yet complete, and Bilago said that work to clean up the code and add new features (and remove others) will continue over the next few weeks.

The setup process is fairly straightforward, but it does require a spot of subdirectory creating and file copying, and naturally there's an element of "at your own risk" to it: The Mod Manager listing warns that "installed mods can and will delete vanilla game files requiring you to re-download them." It's not rocket appliances, but there does seem to be a little bit of confusion about the explanation in the comments. A follower posted a briefer explanation of how to set it up, but even that's not quite crystal clear. If you have doubts, you might want to wait for the tutorial video: Bilago said that one is coming shortly.