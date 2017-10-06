Major Divinity: Original Sin 2 patch is now live on Steam

The third patch for Larian's hit RPG Divinity: Original Sin 2 is now live on Steam, and it's a big one. "But big is good because this update should address the most important issues you’ve been flagging," Larian wrote. "In addition to the obligatory bug fixes and balancing changes, this patch contains a number of content changes that should make your journal clearer and your journey through Arx smoother."
A few highlights, chosen solely because I find them amusing out of context: Spider legs will now properly prevent players from being webbed; Voidwoken chicken should not be able to absorb Source points; fixed a crash "if you choose to sleep again with lizard after you put on all equipment and the thieves were already killed" (what?); reduced the Chicken form running distance to six meters; and "made Siwan bleed because dialog says Siwan is bleeding."
Hey, if the dialog says Siwan is bleeding, then Siwan's gotta bleed. The full patch notes are below.
Improvements and changes:
- Improved and added several quest status updates in the Journal
- Fixed several quests not closing properly or when expected
- Spider legs now correctly prevent player from getting Webbed
- Tweaked frequency of certain automated dialogs
- Fleeing from combat now pops up the waypoint menu instead of moving you to nearest waypoint
- Added several improvements and hints in Arx that tie people together, and that introduce places and characters (e.g. added a thief corpse/ghost in the death-fog storage room)
- Save/load screen has been reskinned
- Removed camera shake from poison damage over time
- Smoke now blocks Attack Of Opportunity
- Lowered Persuasion difficulty in Arx
- Pressing the right mouse button now stops all characters’ movement chained to the current character
- Reskinned lobby and serverlist
- Improved Taunting in favour of the Taunter
- Optimised performance on certain AI actions
- Filter states on inventory are now saved
- Made the surfaces created by intersection temporary, but long-lived, instead of infinite (also fixes some surface puzzles)
- Reactive Shot now uses equipped weapon stats to calculate damage
- Reduced survivability and base damage of Bone Widow
- Reduced Chicken form running distance to 6 meters
- Small reduction in XP gain in Reaper’s Coast and Council of Seven areas
- Fixed melee and rogue archetypes ignoring characters with Stench talent
- Fixed Windego’s skills if you meet her in Council of Seven
- Made several changes to Captive Deep-dweller in the third round of the Arena in Reaper’s Coast
- The puzzle to get to Reimond now has a perception check on the hidden wall, and the wall supports lockpicking
- Voidwoken chicken should not be able to absorb source points
- Updated stats, skills, loot and archetype of Zaleskar
- Lobby browser now shows map names alphabetically
- Controller UI shows button hint in dialog windows when you can scroll
- Controller type can be auto detected and button hints are shown accordingly
- There is now a button to immediately go to the Recipe window (H by default)
- In the rune screen, you can now see all runes in all your party members’ inventories
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed crash that could happen when putting parent containers into child containers
- Fixed crash when you accept a party invitation from a client that has left the game
- Fixed crash when attacking ground with a projectile strike type of skill (via script or modding)
- Fixed a crash that could happen when loading game or returning to main menu (destroying AiGrid)
- Fixed crash if you choose to sleep again with lizard after you put on all equipment and the thieves were already killed
- Fixed a Story Patching issue. This prevented certain previous storyline fixes to not be applied correctly.
- Fixed a blocking issue in the Hall of Echoes: not having the cloud appear after completing the third part of the ritual and talking to a God
- Fixed a blocking issue with characters playing dead during the Kraken combat
- Fixed a blocking issue when selecting the option “pick up” when talking to the Parrotplant in Arx
- Fixed a blocking issue when saving during Braccus’ dialogue in the endgame scene
- Fixed a blocking issue that could happen in a dialogue with Dallis in the endgame scene
- Fixed a blocking issue where characters would still be considered in combat in the endgame scene, and nothing would be clickable
- Fixed blocking issues caused by story scripting setting items offstage
- Fixed a blocking issue with the Pilgrim Door not opening in Arx
- Fixed a blocking issue with the crypt puzzle where blocks would rotate 45 degrees instead of 90 degrees in multiplayer or in savegames
- Fixed a blocking issue that could happen when being teleported while in the middle of casting a skill
- Fixed issue where Gwydian could end up being non-interactable (kill magisters without triggered Gwydian and voidwoken)
- Fixed an issue where some companions would not be recruitable after the attack on the Lady Vengeance
- Fixed magic mirror portrait rendering
- Fixed magic mirror showing encumbered icon
- Fixed scrolls not scaling with primary attribute
- Fixed desync when using Enrage which could cause lack of crits
- Fixed a bug where instakill surfaces would make it impossible to resurrect a character inside them
- Fixed several instances where Reactive Shot would not trigger correctly
- Fixed Reactive Shot being triggered by invisible characters
- Fixed Dome of Protection ignoring vision blockers
- Fixed melee attackers sometimes being able to still attack enemies on a higher ledge
- Fixed issues with statuses not being set during dialogues which could cause other issues in turn
- Fixed some quest markers not showing up for all party members
- Fixed a bug with the cat following the last of the players, not the first one
- Fixed an issue with Malady having the wrong alignment
- Can no longer unassign all characters from a player
- Fixed clicking through NPCs, picking up items (often by accident)
- Fixed certain limbs not triggering the correct dialogs in Council of Seven
- Fixed jump skill issue that allowed players to end up in unintended locations
- Fixed combat turn order being broken after character could no longer get a turn
- Fixed Magister Julian sending the player East instead of West
- Fixed several minor dialog text issues
- Fixed several dialog flag issues
- Fixed certain waypoints not being activated correctly
- Fixed several issues with nodes in dialogs not playing voice file
- Fixed several issues with Lovrik encounter
- Fixed issue with spirit vision sometimes not working after save/load
- Fixed incorrect gender in certain cutscenes
- Fixed being able to teleport into the Magic Mirror room
- Fixed bartering screen where “Balance offer” would show incorrect gold amount after something was changed in offer
- Controller mode: fixed summons not being able to delay their turn
- Fixed not getting up after being knocked down or teleported after using Play Dead skill
- Fixed issue where disarming a knocked down character would cause character to stand up straight
- Fixed issue where certain origin moments were queued one after the other
- Fixed issue with story call ItemTemplateRemoveFrom not searching recursively through all inventories inside of the parent inventory
- Fixed wrong vision cones (shift) when player has points in Sneaking ability
- Fixed issue with White Magister ship not always moving correctly
- Fixed pipe exit to escape Fort Joy being easily destructible
- Fixed a repeating issue in Beast’s recruitment dialog
- Fixed pathfinding issues on Lady Vengeance
- Fixed issue with poison surface not spawning correctly under undead party members
- Fixed evidence chest not having a tooltip
- Fixed several issues related to stealing
- Fixed previews of Attack Of Opportunity not always reflecting execution
- Fixed AI endlessly complaining about doors being stuck (they will only nag once, e.g. in Arena’s treasure room)
- Fixed issue where character could be stuck in combat mode and could never sheathe their weapon (desync issue)
- Fixed queueing actions not always picking up item by default
- Fixed an issue with skills disappearing from Skillbars or being un-memorised when dragging them around in the skillbar
- Fixed make war issues near Gods in Hall of Echoes
- Fixed not having anymore source if you want to bless each God in the Hall of Echoes
- Fixed notification being sent about un-memorising skills even if character was not under control of the player
- Fixed issue when attacking Gareth as he is carrying Jonathan
- Fixed possible endgame combat blocker (combat would not start automatically)
- Fixed recipe categories
- Fixed dead characters getting stuck in Arx Arena combat due to horror sleep status
- Fixed turn order issue in the fight for the Lady Vengeance
- Fixed a bug where mask of the shapeshifter could shift you back to original shape
- Fixed Dream Undone and All-Father, Life-Shaper achievements triggering incorrectly
- Fixed several issues with Lohse’s shapeshifted form
- Fixed volatile voidlings having incorrect level in Reaper’s Coast
- Fixed Arx Death room having puppets that endlessly spawn and die instantly during combat
- In multiplayer, use client language setting for showing origin names
- Fixed mirror image of a hero character sometimes being wrong
- Disabled trading with Kemm when he arrives at Arhu’s
- Fixed being moved to a different region altogether after teleporting into Windego’s cell
- Fixed Tarquin not telling you about Godslayer and not showing up at the Graveyard
- When Malady mentions Tarquin, now set map marker on Tarquin instead of Graveyard cause Tarquin could be at 3 spots
- Fixed bug where clearing a keybinding would not be saved
- Fixed “glass weapons” not breaking when using with a skill
- Fixed issue with Arx pipes puzzle: blessed blood would not propagate correctly
- Fixed resurrecting sometimes not adding you to combat
- Fixed not being able to receive skill from an item if you already memorised it but don't meet requirements anymore
- Fixed a bug where dismissing henchmen seemed to give them a free talent point after you spent it already
- Fixed being able to use projectile strike skills on items or characters that were out of sight range
- Fixed characters teleporting automatically
- Fixed being able to cast Swap Ground out of sight
- Fixed not being able to talk to Gwydian Rince under certain conditions
- Fixed being able to use fast targeting to find invisible characters
- Fixed leaking PPGammaCorrection shader
- Prevented party management tutorials from playing inside split screen character creation
- Prevent flee tutorial if no waypoints available
- Fixed creating water on top of electrified cursed blood: now leaves electrified water
- In controller mode, fixed talking to ghost when ghost was on top of his corpse
- Fixed visual effects (e.g. camera shake) playing eternally for second player if he joins game in the middle of the effect
- Fixed issue with the camera not going correctly to the origin presentation camera in controller mode
- Fixed AI still using taunt when near death or when no allies left
- Smoke cloud after using laser ray is now blocking vision
- Fixed source lich alignment issues and repeating dialogs
- Made Siwan bleed because dialog says Siwan is bleeding
- Fixed Almira trade table sometimes generating items of wrong quality
- Fixed a bug where Illusionist dungeon objects could become invisible after save-load
- Fixed Qanna fighting and talking while petrified
- When memorial dig sites are unlocked on map, difficulty check now turns to trivial so you can find them
UI Fixes:
- Fixed journal map camera clamping
- Fixed controller journal marking read quests as new when changing tabs
- Fix Take All button sometimes missing on containers
- Fix context menu displacement in splitscreen controller UI when opening inventory
- Fixed text cutoff issues in some UIs
- Fixed AP bar sometimes disappearing in controller mode when switching characters
- Controller mode: now show HP bars of characters while it’s not your turn
- Controller mode: “invite to party” no longer bypasses the diplomacy manager
- Fixed bug where icon of dismissed character would still be shown in party manager
- Scrolling through more than four characters in the character-sheet UI now looks good and understandable
- Selecting a stack in the crafting UI now shows item splitter
- In controller mode, the Skillbar can now be used in combat when it’s not your turn (for browsing, previewing)
- Fixed issue when in controller mode player would teleport character or use waypoint while in selector mode, camera would not follow character but would still be locked on selector
- Fixed item tooltip still showing after opening a book, blocking the view of the book
- Overhead damage numbers displays are now offset, reducing overlap
- Fixed missing strings for loca in Roll UI
- Fixed text cut offs and button positioning in Inventory and Character Sheet
- Fixed scrollbar in inventory sometimes not showing
- Fixed message boxes with really long text
- Fixed adding to wares sometimes moving wrong item when shift clicking item in inventory
- Fixed up/down key assignment confusion on keyboard hotbar UI
- Fixed close buttons in controls options not showing warning if there are unsaved changes
- Fixed width of statuses in examine UI
- Made longer enemy names fit enemy health bars
- Fixed max gold amount not fitting in icon slot
- Fixed some cooldowns in skillbar showing zero when it should be one
- Fixed how main menu and some UIs in GM would handle the Escape button
- Fixed dialog cutoffs in split screen when players are in different dialogs
- Can now copy paste in direct connect message box
- Fixed magic mirror throwing an invalid error message about tags
- Fixed “mute sound” option in controller mode menu
- Voice label in character creation was sometimes showing wrong name when choosing origin character
- Updated backgrounds in the credits screen
GM Mode:
- Fixed issue that dragging items to inventory went directly into equipment slot
- Fixed issue with loading a savegame while having new active mods
- Fixed a crash related to equipment
- Fixed broken stats for spawned equipment
- Fixed names and labels of several building blocks
- Fixed crafting being interrupted by global pause
- Fixed Music Assets in mood panel
- Fixed several issues on level binding screen
- Removed some items from GM menus that shouldn’t have been available
- Fixed an issue that could happen where a GM couldn’t seem to place an item or character in a certain spot when not using drag and drop
- Fixed issue with adding physical and magical armour to characters
- Fixed roll dice UI not showing up on top of some other windows
- Fixed copied GM Campaign not showing in the list of My Campaigns until player launches GM Campaign Manager screen
- When GM possesses creature, fixed UI showing tags instead of custom stats
- Fixed duplication and saving of a shapeshifted character
- Fixed issue when GM possessed a creature and could use the party management screen (invite/make war)
- Character sheet in GM now uses shortest possible names for stats
- Fixed Vignette half showing after spamming show/hide
- Fixed being unable to make choice on vignette screen if skill bar is active in controller mode
- Fixed player slots drawn outside of the border in the connectivity UI
- Fixed ambiance not being saved in GM level
- “New vignette” string can now be localised
- Fixed "delete" button of exported monsters and items
- Fixed groups update after exporting any monster or item
- Fixed dragging newly created monsters to encounter pane
- Fixed magnifying glass not opening sticky UI when expected
- Fixed MoodPanel sometimes breaking after loading
Sound:
- Closing inventory / stats now makes sound
- Fixed some drop item sounds
- Fixed drop sound when splitting items
- Trying to equip item without meeting the requirements makes sound now
- Fixed music changing to wrong state when switching party members
- Fixed voice of black ring reaver ghost in RC
Modding:
- Fixed: not being able to publish campaign after user sets dependency add-on for GM
- Added extra osiris call CharacterResurrectAndResetXPReward() which resets the resurrected flag of the resurrected character.
- Fixed having to create stats twice before it would be committed
- Notify user of mods without valid story
Congratulations on making it all the way to the end—as a reward, here's information on how to set up Divinity: Origin Sin 2's mod tools, which can make the already excellent GM Mode even better.