Major Divinity: Original Sin 2 patch is now live on Steam

The third patch for Larian's hit RPG Divinity: Original Sin 2 is now live on Steam, and it's a big one. "But big is good because this update should address the most important issues you’ve been flagging," Larian wrote. "In addition to the obligatory bug fixes and balancing changes, this patch contains a number of content changes that should make your journal clearer and your journey through Arx smoother."

A few highlights, chosen solely because I find them amusing out of context: Spider legs will now properly prevent players from being webbed; Voidwoken chicken should not be able to absorb Source points; fixed a crash "if you choose to sleep again with lizard after you put on all equipment and the thieves were already killed" (what?); reduced the Chicken form running distance to six meters; and "made Siwan bleed because dialog says Siwan is bleeding."

Hey, if the dialog says Siwan is bleeding, then Siwan's gotta bleed. The full patch notes are below.

Improvements and changes:

Improved and added several quest status updates in the Journal

Fixed several quests not closing properly or when expected

Spider legs now correctly prevent player from getting Webbed

Tweaked frequency of certain automated dialogs

Fleeing from combat now pops up the waypoint menu instead of moving you to nearest waypoint

Added several improvements and hints in Arx that tie people together, and that introduce places and characters (e.g. added a thief corpse/ghost in the death-fog storage room)

Save/load screen has been reskinned

Removed camera shake from poison damage over time

Smoke now blocks Attack Of Opportunity

Lowered Persuasion difficulty in Arx

Pressing the right mouse button now stops all characters’ movement chained to the current character

Reskinned lobby and serverlist

Improved Taunting in favour of the Taunter

Optimised performance on certain AI actions

Filter states on inventory are now saved

Made the surfaces created by intersection temporary, but long-lived, instead of infinite (also fixes some surface puzzles)

Reactive Shot now uses equipped weapon stats to calculate damage

Reduced survivability and base damage of Bone Widow

Reduced Chicken form running distance to 6 meters

Small reduction in XP gain in Reaper’s Coast and Council of Seven areas

Fixed melee and rogue archetypes ignoring characters with Stench talent

Fixed Windego’s skills if you meet her in Council of Seven

Made several changes to Captive Deep-dweller in the third round of the Arena in Reaper’s Coast

The puzzle to get to Reimond now has a perception check on the hidden wall, and the wall supports lockpicking

Voidwoken chicken should not be able to absorb source points

Updated stats, skills, loot and archetype of Zaleskar

Lobby browser now shows map names alphabetically

Controller UI shows button hint in dialog windows when you can scroll

Controller type can be auto detected and button hints are shown accordingly

There is now a button to immediately go to the Recipe window (H by default)

In the rune screen, you can now see all runes in all your party members’ inventories

Bug Fixes:

Fixed crash that could happen when putting parent containers into child containers

Fixed crash when you accept a party invitation from a client that has left the game

Fixed crash when attacking ground with a projectile strike type of skill (via script or modding)

Fixed a crash that could happen when loading game or returning to main menu (destroying AiGrid)

Fixed crash if you choose to sleep again with lizard after you put on all equipment and the thieves were already killed

Fixed a Story Patching issue. This prevented certain previous storyline fixes to not be applied correctly.

Fixed a blocking issue in the Hall of Echoes: not having the cloud appear after completing the third part of the ritual and talking to a God

Fixed a blocking issue with characters playing dead during the Kraken combat

Fixed a blocking issue when selecting the option “pick up” when talking to the Parrotplant in Arx

Fixed a blocking issue when saving during Braccus’ dialogue in the endgame scene

Fixed a blocking issue that could happen in a dialogue with Dallis in the endgame scene

Fixed a blocking issue where characters would still be considered in combat in the endgame scene, and nothing would be clickable

Fixed blocking issues caused by story scripting setting items offstage

Fixed a blocking issue with the Pilgrim Door not opening in Arx

Fixed a blocking issue with the crypt puzzle where blocks would rotate 45 degrees instead of 90 degrees in multiplayer or in savegames

Fixed a blocking issue that could happen when being teleported while in the middle of casting a skill

Fixed issue where Gwydian could end up being non-interactable (kill magisters without triggered Gwydian and voidwoken)

Fixed an issue where some companions would not be recruitable after the attack on the Lady Vengeance

Fixed magic mirror portrait rendering

Fixed magic mirror showing encumbered icon

Fixed scrolls not scaling with primary attribute

Fixed desync when using Enrage which could cause lack of crits

Fixed a bug where instakill surfaces would make it impossible to resurrect a character inside them

Fixed several instances where Reactive Shot would not trigger correctly

Fixed Reactive Shot being triggered by invisible characters

Fixed Dome of Protection ignoring vision blockers

Fixed melee attackers sometimes being able to still attack enemies on a higher ledge

Fixed issues with statuses not being set during dialogues which could cause other issues in turn

Fixed some quest markers not showing up for all party members

Fixed a bug with the cat following the last of the players, not the first one

Fixed an issue with Malady having the wrong alignment

Can no longer unassign all characters from a player

Fixed clicking through NPCs, picking up items (often by accident)

Fixed certain limbs not triggering the correct dialogs in Council of Seven

Fixed jump skill issue that allowed players to end up in unintended locations

Fixed combat turn order being broken after character could no longer get a turn

Fixed Magister Julian sending the player East instead of West

Fixed several minor dialog text issues

Fixed several dialog flag issues

Fixed certain waypoints not being activated correctly

Fixed several issues with nodes in dialogs not playing voice file

Fixed several issues with Lovrik encounter

Fixed issue with spirit vision sometimes not working after save/load

Fixed incorrect gender in certain cutscenes

Fixed being able to teleport into the Magic Mirror room

Fixed bartering screen where “Balance offer” would show incorrect gold amount after something was changed in offer

Controller mode: fixed summons not being able to delay their turn

Fixed not getting up after being knocked down or teleported after using Play Dead skill

Fixed issue where disarming a knocked down character would cause character to stand up straight

Fixed issue where certain origin moments were queued one after the other

Fixed issue with story call ItemTemplateRemoveFrom not searching recursively through all inventories inside of the parent inventory

Fixed wrong vision cones (shift) when player has points in Sneaking ability

Fixed issue with White Magister ship not always moving correctly

Fixed pipe exit to escape Fort Joy being easily destructible

Fixed a repeating issue in Beast’s recruitment dialog

Fixed pathfinding issues on Lady Vengeance

Fixed issue with poison surface not spawning correctly under undead party members

Fixed evidence chest not having a tooltip

Fixed several issues related to stealing

Fixed previews of Attack Of Opportunity not always reflecting execution

Fixed AI endlessly complaining about doors being stuck (they will only nag once, e.g. in Arena’s treasure room)

Fixed issue where character could be stuck in combat mode and could never sheathe their weapon (desync issue)

Fixed queueing actions not always picking up item by default

Fixed an issue with skills disappearing from Skillbars or being un-memorised when dragging them around in the skillbar

Fixed make war issues near Gods in Hall of Echoes

Fixed not having anymore source if you want to bless each God in the Hall of Echoes

Fixed notification being sent about un-memorising skills even if character was not under control of the player

Fixed issue when attacking Gareth as he is carrying Jonathan

Fixed possible endgame combat blocker (combat would not start automatically)

Fixed recipe categories

Fixed dead characters getting stuck in Arx Arena combat due to horror sleep status

Fixed turn order issue in the fight for the Lady Vengeance

Fixed a bug where mask of the shapeshifter could shift you back to original shape

Fixed Dream Undone and All-Father, Life-Shaper achievements triggering incorrectly

Fixed several issues with Lohse’s shapeshifted form

Fixed volatile voidlings having incorrect level in Reaper’s Coast

Fixed Arx Death room having puppets that endlessly spawn and die instantly during combat

In multiplayer, use client language setting for showing origin names

Fixed mirror image of a hero character sometimes being wrong

Disabled trading with Kemm when he arrives at Arhu’s

Fixed being moved to a different region altogether after teleporting into Windego’s cell

Fixed Tarquin not telling you about Godslayer and not showing up at the Graveyard

When Malady mentions Tarquin, now set map marker on Tarquin instead of Graveyard cause Tarquin could be at 3 spots

Fixed bug where clearing a keybinding would not be saved

Fixed “glass weapons” not breaking when using with a skill

Fixed issue with Arx pipes puzzle: blessed blood would not propagate correctly

Fixed resurrecting sometimes not adding you to combat

Fixed not being able to receive skill from an item if you already memorised it but don't meet requirements anymore

Fixed a bug where dismissing henchmen seemed to give them a free talent point after you spent it already

Fixed being able to use projectile strike skills on items or characters that were out of sight range

Fixed characters teleporting automatically

Fixed being able to cast Swap Ground out of sight

Fixed not being able to talk to Gwydian Rince under certain conditions

Fixed being able to use fast targeting to find invisible characters

Fixed leaking PPGammaCorrection shader

Prevented party management tutorials from playing inside split screen character creation

Prevent flee tutorial if no waypoints available

Fixed creating water on top of electrified cursed blood: now leaves electrified water

In controller mode, fixed talking to ghost when ghost was on top of his corpse

Fixed visual effects (e.g. camera shake) playing eternally for second player if he joins game in the middle of the effect

Fixed issue with the camera not going correctly to the origin presentation camera in controller mode

Fixed AI still using taunt when near death or when no allies left

Smoke cloud after using laser ray is now blocking vision

Fixed source lich alignment issues and repeating dialogs

Made Siwan bleed because dialog says Siwan is bleeding

Fixed Almira trade table sometimes generating items of wrong quality

Fixed a bug where Illusionist dungeon objects could become invisible after save-load

Fixed Qanna fighting and talking while petrified

When memorial dig sites are unlocked on map, difficulty check now turns to trivial so you can find them

UI Fixes:

Fixed journal map camera clamping

Fixed controller journal marking read quests as new when changing tabs

Fix Take All button sometimes missing on containers

Fix context menu displacement in splitscreen controller UI when opening inventory

Fixed text cutoff issues in some UIs

Fixed AP bar sometimes disappearing in controller mode when switching characters

Controller mode: now show HP bars of characters while it’s not your turn

Controller mode: “invite to party” no longer bypasses the diplomacy manager

Fixed bug where icon of dismissed character would still be shown in party manager

Scrolling through more than four characters in the character-sheet UI now looks good and understandable

Selecting a stack in the crafting UI now shows item splitter

In controller mode, the Skillbar can now be used in combat when it’s not your turn (for browsing, previewing)

Fixed issue when in controller mode player would teleport character or use waypoint while in selector mode, camera would not follow character but would still be locked on selector

Fixed item tooltip still showing after opening a book, blocking the view of the book

Overhead damage numbers displays are now offset, reducing overlap

Fixed missing strings for loca in Roll UI

Fixed text cut offs and button positioning in Inventory and Character Sheet

Fixed scrollbar in inventory sometimes not showing

Fixed message boxes with really long text

Fixed adding to wares sometimes moving wrong item when shift clicking item in inventory

Fixed up/down key assignment confusion on keyboard hotbar UI

Fixed close buttons in controls options not showing warning if there are unsaved changes

Fixed width of statuses in examine UI

Made longer enemy names fit enemy health bars

Fixed max gold amount not fitting in icon slot

Fixed some cooldowns in skillbar showing zero when it should be one

Fixed how main menu and some UIs in GM would handle the Escape button

Fixed dialog cutoffs in split screen when players are in different dialogs

Can now copy paste in direct connect message box

Fixed magic mirror throwing an invalid error message about tags

Fixed “mute sound” option in controller mode menu

Voice label in character creation was sometimes showing wrong name when choosing origin character

Updated backgrounds in the credits screen

GM Mode:

Fixed issue that dragging items to inventory went directly into equipment slot

Fixed issue with loading a savegame while having new active mods

Fixed a crash related to equipment

Fixed broken stats for spawned equipment

Fixed names and labels of several building blocks

Fixed crafting being interrupted by global pause

Fixed Music Assets in mood panel

Fixed several issues on level binding screen

Removed some items from GM menus that shouldn’t have been available

Fixed an issue that could happen where a GM couldn’t seem to place an item or character in a certain spot when not using drag and drop

Fixed issue with adding physical and magical armour to characters

Fixed roll dice UI not showing up on top of some other windows

Fixed copied GM Campaign not showing in the list of My Campaigns until player launches GM Campaign Manager screen

When GM possesses creature, fixed UI showing tags instead of custom stats

Fixed duplication and saving of a shapeshifted character

Fixed issue when GM possessed a creature and could use the party management screen (invite/make war)

Character sheet in GM now uses shortest possible names for stats

Fixed Vignette half showing after spamming show/hide

Fixed being unable to make choice on vignette screen if skill bar is active in controller mode

Fixed player slots drawn outside of the border in the connectivity UI

Fixed ambiance not being saved in GM level

“New vignette” string can now be localised

Fixed "delete" button of exported monsters and items

Fixed groups update after exporting any monster or item

Fixed dragging newly created monsters to encounter pane

Fixed magnifying glass not opening sticky UI when expected

Fixed MoodPanel sometimes breaking after loading

Sound:

Closing inventory / stats now makes sound

Fixed some drop item sounds

Fixed drop sound when splitting items

Trying to equip item without meeting the requirements makes sound now

Fixed music changing to wrong state when switching party members

Fixed voice of black ring reaver ghost in RC

Modding:

Fixed: not being able to publish campaign after user sets dependency add-on for GM

Added extra osiris call CharacterResurrectAndResetXPReward() which resets the resurrected flag of the resurrected character.

Fixed having to create stats twice before it would be committed

Notify user of mods without valid story

Congratulations on making it all the way to the end—as a reward, here's information on how to set up Divinity: Origin Sin 2's mod tools, which can make the already excellent GM Mode even better.