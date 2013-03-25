Magicka: Wizard Wars announced, trailer materializes

Earlier this month, we were teased that something new in the Magicka franchise was coming. We were told that it wasn't an expansion or new DLC. Today, this was revealed to be Magicka: Wizard Wars. Developed by a new studio, Paradox North, it's billed as a four-on-four, PvP-focused game. Check out the trailer above, and see if you can guess which landmark fantasy book series turned successful HBO show they might be spoofing. Challenge level: Targaryen.

We don't know much else about the game yet, but I'll be meeting with the Paradox team within their shrouded sanctum today during the kick off of GDC 2013 here in San Francisco. So stay tuned for more information.