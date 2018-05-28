Long-awaited VR stealth game Budget Cuts to release this Thursday

VR stealth game Budget Cuts will release on Thursday, developer Neat Corporation has announced. If you already own a headset then it's one to watch: we named it one of the most promising VR stealth games in development last year after playing a short demo, which is available here.

You play an employee at mega conglomerate TransCorp, stamping forms and filing paper. You'll get to do some of that busy work early on in the game, but you're quickly warned that you're in danger: TransCorp is building robots to take over the manual jobs in an attempt to cut costs. Some of your co-workers have already been dragged from their desk, and you're next. It's basically an excuse to sneak around the office avoiding the scary machines, or stabbing them in the back if they get too close. There's plenty of that in the release trailer above.

What I like about it most is that it turns the usually restrictive VR movement system into a feature. You're still teleporting by pointing at the ground with your controller, but each time you choose a new spot you're given a portal-style preview of that location. That'll let you peek around corners and make sure the coast is clear before setting off.

It lasts around eight hours, so it should be more than just a quick gimmick. It'll cost $30 on Steam and the Oculus Store, although only the Steam page is live for now.

The May 31 release date marks a slight delay—it was originally due earlier this month.