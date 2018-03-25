Promising VR stealth game Budget Cuts gets May release date, will take 8 hours to complete

Budget Cuts is a VR stealth game about teleporting around tight environments and smacking robots over the head with office supplies. Based on a free demo and what we saw of the game back in 2016, we named it on our list of most promising VR games, and now it's been given a full release date: May 16.

It's a fairly chunky offering by the sounds of it—the game will take around eight hours to finish, and will set you back $30 on both Steam and the Oculus Store.

The trailer below is from 2016, but should give you a good idea of what to expect. When you teleport, by pointing at a spot on the ground, you can see a preview of the new location before you actually warp there, which lets you judge whether it's a good decision or not. The aim is to sneak past guards and take them out in imaginative ways. You can interact with most objects in the environment, which means you can stab a robot with a pair of scissors and then dump them in a bin.

And if you haven't been keeping up with VR titles, that list I mentioned is a good place to start. I don't own a VR headset, but the games on there make me wish I did.

Thanks, UploadVR.