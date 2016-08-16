Logitech's new Pro Gaming Mouse aims for lightweight purity

Logitech's shooting for simplicity with this one. Its last mouse, the G900 Chaos Spectrum, was as ambitious as it could be: wireless, lighweight, new click design, ambidextrous with swappable buttons. With this model Logitech is reigning it in, ditching the usual number for a straightforward name, the Pro Gaming Mouse, and a simple design that's essentially remixing popular mice from its past.

The small, light G100s is a favorite among Logitech's sponsored pro players, so the Pro Gaming offers a virtually identical shape with a few upgrades. Logitech's added the metal spring tensioning system from the G302/G303, which had a fantastic click action but a controversially flat profile. I liked the G303 but found it a bit small and flat for my hand.

Like the G303 and several other Logitech mice, the Pro Gaming uses the PMW3366 sensor, still the gold standard for responsiveness and accuracy. The biggest tell that Logitech is aiming this one at pro players, aside from the name, is the weight: at 83 grams, it's lighter than almost anything else you can get your hands on.

In addition to Logitech's driver software, the Pro Gaming can store settings in onboard memory for plug-and-play on other PCs.

I haven't gotten to test out the Logitech Pro Gaming yet, but I'll have impressions in the near future. It'll be on sale this month for $70 MSRP.