Logitech's C920 webcam is just £24.99 for today only

The Logitech C920 has been one of the best webcams around for several years, and it's currently our top choice for a camera. It has excellent picture quality and a wide FOV, but it rarely drops in price. Right now, you can get the C920 from Amazon for just £24.99—that's £65.00 off the original MSRP.

The C920 has a resolution of 1920 x 1080, with dual stereo microphones, auto-focus, and automatic low-light correction. The mount is designed to sit on top of a monitor, but you can also place the camera on a tripod. Overall, the C920 is the best value you can get for a webcam, especially at this low price.