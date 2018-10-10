Logitech G560 Lightsync speakers review

Some would argue RGB is a gimmick that offers very little when it comes to an actual improvement in gaming—especially in a pair of computer speakers. Most of the time we'd agree with that statement, but Logitech's G560 Lightsync feature is anything but gimmicky. If there's one RGB product we'd recommend that might actually improve your PC gaming experience, it's this one.

With more than two decades of experience making speakers, we had some very high expectations for Logitech's G560. They might not be the best for the modern audiophile, but we can confidently say these are the most immersive speakers we've tested for gaming.

The G560 features six high powered RGB LEDs per speaker: four facing the rear and two for the front. At maximum brightness they can be a little distracting in a dark room, but a nifty button at the top of the right speaker lets you tone it down or turn them off completely. A pleasant rainbow color cycle works as the default mode but jumping into Logitech Gaming Software is when the magic happens.

The software allows you to choose between two control modes for the speakers. Hardware control ditches the software and uses Bluetooth or AUX input devices for lighting. You get the same rainbow color cycle that also acts as an audio visualizer that flashes and brightens to the beat of music being played. Switching over to software control allows you to choose between fixed color, color cycle, breathing, audio visualizer and screen sampler.

Screen sampler is where the G560 really shines. Much like ambient backlighting products , the software takes user-defined areas of the screen and extends the colors outwards to create a very immersive lighting experience. These speakers won't provide the same experience the HUE 2 Ambient will provide, but it's a great start. However, since a good portion of this effect relies on the rear facing LEDs, the speakers need to be positioned right beside your display with their back against a wall to get the best effect.

Like most brands creating RGB peripherals, Logitech has an SDK that allows developers to fully utilize the G560 lighting. As of this writing several popular titles already feature game integrations such as: League of Legends, Fortnite, Battlefield 1, DOTA 2, CS:GO, GTA V and a few others. Some examples of these include built-in screen sampling, flashing while being shot, siren lighting while entering pursuit mode, low ammo indicators and much more. There's even a nifty Discord integration that flashes with new messages or mic activation.

While the lighting was a huge factor in the immersion aspect, the precision of the positional audio really impressed us too. We don't normally like the virtual surround of 7.1 digital gaming headsets but were pleasantly surprised with how well DTS:X worked with the G560, especially while trying to pinpoint where we were being shot at in Fortnite. It's the perfect compromise if you want surround sound without the hassle of a 5.1 or 7.1 set.

The G560 comes with a very powerful down-firing subwoofer which proved to be amazing for things like explosions but became quite overpowering at low volumes while listening to music. Adjustments in the software help a little but you're on your own if you've connected to bluetooth.

It was disappointing to see the lack of independent bass or volume controls on these speakers considering Logitech's much cheaper sets have them. There are volume buttons at the top of the right speaker but that just adjusts the volume output from Windows or your connected bluetooth device. However, if you don't have any downstairs neighbors and like your audio loud, the G560 might just be perfect. In any case, we think they're a steal at $200 and still recommend them for any gamers looking to nab a fantastic set of speakers.