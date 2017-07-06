Little Nightmares teases details of first DLC chapter, due tomorrow

Towards the end of May, Tarsier Studios released an 'accolades' trailer that, towards its end, hinted at new DLC. This was confirmed last month with the announcement of Secrets of the Maw—a three-chapter run that tells the tale of The Runaway Kid, a prisoner who visits previously unseen areas of the Maw in search of an escape. The Depths is due tomorrow, July 7, and has so far teased a handful of screens.

Shall we look at those first? Let's:

Said to boast new challenges while providing "a different perspective on Six's adventures", The Depths marks the DLC's first outing with The Hideaway and an as yet unnamed and undetailed concluding chapter to follow.

"In The Depths, the story begins as some other kids lead an escape, but the Kid drops down into the Depths of the Maw," so reads this Steam community post. "Little does he know that this murky place is home to The Granny—a creature abandoned to decay that will let no-one go. He must struggle on if he wants to survive, leap from floating debris to avoid being pulled into the treacherous waters, and find a way to create a path through the depths."

Sounds typically terrifying.

Little Nightmares: Secrets of the Maw's three chapters are available to buy on Steam collectively for $9.99/£7.99.