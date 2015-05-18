Life Is Strange: Episode 3 trailer features mischief, drama

You aren't really playing/watching/reading/injecting a high-school drama unless there has, at some point, been Antics. Using homemade explosives to break into the principal's office is most certainly Antics—even if it's in aid of solving a mystery. It may even be Shenanigans.

After a high-spirited opening, this trailer for the third episode of Life Is Strange turns to drama. Words are spoken; expressions are expressed; an indie band plays quietly but intensely in the background, thus highlighting to all that yes, there are feels, and that yes, it is all too much to deal with.

Episode three of Life Is Strange is out tomorrow. It's called Chaos Theory, but probably won't feature any spies in nightvision goggles.