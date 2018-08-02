Life is Strange 2 reveals new teaser trailer

Life is Strange 2 will land in September, said Andy in the wake of E3. Back then, a 20-second teaser showed off some nice music, a launch date—September 27—and a old, battered rucksack. The latest short shows a wee bit more than that. But not by much.

Have a gander:

Aggressive superpowers, Officer Matthews, and an incident at Lewis Avenue. What could it all mean?

"We are almost ready to share the details on the next step in the award-winning Life is Strange series: an incredible new 5-episode story from original Life is Strange developers, Dontnod Entertainment," explains publisher Square Enix in an email. "We’re excited to tell you that we will be revealing Life is Strange 2 to the world on August 20th, right before Gamescom begins."

And so we wait till the 20th, then. In the meantime, read Pip's words on its The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit sandwich chapter.