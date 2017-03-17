LG’s 31.5-inch 4K HDR monitor is available to pre-order for $999

LG trotted out a big and beautiful 4K monitor with HDR support at CES a couple of months ago, and we've been awaiting its arrival ever since. Well, the wait is over, at least in terms of being able to order one—the 31.5-inch 32UD99-W is now available to pre-order for $999.

If LG priced this thing a dollar more we might have scoffed at the $1,000 price tag. But at $999, how can you pass this up?

Joking aside, though pricey this is a premium monitor and LG's first to boast HDR support. Specifically, the 32UD99-W supports the HDR10 standard (versus the competing Dolby Vision standard), the same high dynamic range technology found in the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and several TVs and monitors.

The 32UD99-W has a narrow bezel on all four sides and features an in-plane switching (IPS) panel with high color accuracy (95 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space). Based on its rated specs, it's also capable of getting really bright—it has a typical rating of 350 nits and a peak rating of 550 nits.

For gaming, FreeSync support is present and accounted for, along with a relatively low 5ms GTG response time. It also has generous viewing angles (178 degrees vertical and horizontal), which is typical of IPS panels.

Audio is served up through a pair of built-in 5W speakers enhanced by LG's "Rich Bass" technology, which is supposed to highlight low-end sound. But who are we kidding—get yourself some real speakers. And on the connectivity side, there are two downstream USB 3.0 ports, a USB Type-C port, two HDMI 2.0a ports, and a DisplayPort 1.2 connector.

On the ergonomics front, LG's monitor supports tilt (-5 to 15 degrees), height (110mm), and pivot (90 degrees) adjustments.

The LG 32UD99-W can be pre-ordered from B&H Photo with expected availability on March 28. Adorama is also accepting orders, though it doesn't clarify if the item is in stock now or will ship at a later date.

