Lenovo drop worlds first foldable PC for $2,500

Unveiled last year, and now finally in it’s definitive form, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold showcases the world’s first folding 13.3 inch OLED touchscreen. Spotted on the Lenovo site (via Kitguru ), the tech looks to be similar to that within the wealth of folding phones out there today, except it’s actually a fully functioning PC.

“It doesn't get more revolutionary than this,” boasts Lenovo (we’ll see about that).

The ThinkPad X1 Fold comes packed with an Intel Core i5 hybrid processor and 8GB of LPDDR4X 4,267MHz RAM across each model, and up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage. Lenovo also claims over 10 hour battery life for video playback on the 50Wh battery, and a weight of just 2.2 lbs.

So, although you probably won’t be smashing out your fave next-gen games on the thing—it's not sporting the new Intel Tiger Lake chipset with its Xe GPU after all—it looks like a practical little tablet or laptop alternative for working on the go.

Still, there are still a lot of reservations about the durability of foldable tech products like this, so we’ll have to see how that screen endures over the course of a few months before we can recommend it.

Prices range from $2,500 to $3,100, depending on the final spec. Already that’s pretty steep, but for the designers among us, you’ll have to cough up an extra $100 for a Lenovo Mod Pen—if you want to work with any level of precision, that is. Oh, and if typing on a screen isn’t your jam, it’s another $230 for a Lenovo Fold Mini Keyboard.

Innovation sure comes at a price.