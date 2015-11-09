Legacy of Kain has "50/50" chance of coming back this gen

The Legacy of Kain/Soul Reaver/Blood Omen/Why Does It Have So Many Damned Names series is pretty great, because it's pretty weird, and dark, and more gothic than a grumpy teenager sitting on top of a cathedral. Another (single-player) one would be good, and there's a 50% chance of that happening this generation, according to Crystal Dynamics.

You might know CD for its work on the recent Tomb Raiders, but they'll always be "them what made Soul Reaver, and of course Pandemonium" to me. Its last vampiric action-adventure was Legacy of Kain: Defiance back in 2003, and while free-to-play multiplayer spin-off Nosgoth is a thing, it's not what many of us are looking for from the series.

The other day, finder.com.au asked Crystal Dynamics senior designer Michael Brinker what the chances were of us getting a single-player Legacy of Kain this generation. Surprisingly, he replied that there was a "50/50" chance.

"We have in-house developers who really want to make that game," Brinker continued. "It’s interesting because people look back at our history and our franchises and see that we have some really great iconic IPs. So gamers wonder; ‘where are they and what are they doing?’ Well we’re always tossing around and talking about ideas [of bringing them back]. It really is 50/50."

Developer Climax was actually in the process of making a new single-player Kain for publisher Square Enix, titled Dead Sun. It was cancelled in 2012, after three years of development, and before it had even been announced. NeoGAF has all the details of that here, including half an hour of footage.

