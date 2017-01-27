Learn vital hardware skills at the PC Gamer Weekender

The PC Gamer Weekender is big on being able to play games and having people who make games talk to you, but it has another element: teaching. Building, maintaining, modding your rig can be a bewildering undertaking for many out there, so it’s always nice to get a helping hand—so why not attend our PC Workshops, running Saturday and Sunday at the Weekender? The programme repeats each day and is as follows:

11:00 Learning The Basics About Your PC Discover what makes a PC tick, from the PC Gamer and Maximum PC team. Find out what components you should be looking for to build your ultimate rig, and feel free to ask questions about any of the hardware as and when you like.

12:00 Building Your Rig From Scratch Sit down and discover how to build a machine from start to finish. Have our team help guide you through the process without the fear of breaking any of your gear. Ask questions and find out the best tips and tricks to make your pc-building experience as easy and seamless as possible.

13:30 Modding Your Case Let our crack team of modders show you how exactly you can spruce up your system. Explore the different hardware involved, from LEDs and braided cables to full on mods and custom cases from the community.

14:30 Overclocking For Maximum Performance Discover how to push your machine to the absolute limit. Hear from world-record-breaking overclockers as they give you the know-how you need to breach those silicon barriers, and how to get more frames for your buck.

15:30 Optimising Your Display Is size really all that matters? We will also tell you if 144hz is really all that it's made out to be.

16:00 Solve Your Problems In The PC Clinic Drop in and see our experts to ask any questions you might have about your rig setup.

These Workshops will sit alongside plenty of other attractions at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 18-19 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99.