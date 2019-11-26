Leap between planets in cosmic free puzzle game Starstruck

(Image credit: Just Ralph)

Now this is clever. Starstruck is a physics-y puzzle game that you can play by yourself, or with a chum in local multiplayer, with each little astronaut being connected by a cord. The goal in each stage is to reach the exit point (sounds easy enough, right?), but, as the game is set in outer space, this is actually more complicated than it appears. You have to be wary of gravity, or rather the lack of it: one wrong jump and you may find yourself cartwheeling through space to your inevitable doom.

So, instead, you should hop from planet to planet, making use of their meagre gravity to anchor yourself in space, for a little bit. After one astronaut jumps away from a planet, you generally have to switch to the other in mid-air (in single-player, at least), or the cord will snap the first back to their original position.

Success is all to do with timing, and with setting up your jumps correctly. Finally clearing a blasted obstacle, or a particularly difficult jump, feels pretty satisfying, but it can also be fun when you fail, as you watch the pair flail around in space for a moment before the stage restarts. The rope-swinging has a great sense of momentum to it, and I'm always on-board for games with proper curved planets, and with actual gravity.

If you feel like getting star-stuck in Starstruck, you can do so here.

