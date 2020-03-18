Leaked Tales from the Borderlands Redux trailer also teases a sequel

Tales from the Borderlands is returning, if a leaked trailer that appeared on Reddit is the real deal. The Telltale and Gearbox collaboration was one of the best things to happen to Borderlands, and now it looks like it's getting a 'Redux' version.

It's hard to tell from the trailer, which has been split into two parts and cropped, but visually it doesn't look like there's much of a change; though you can still apparently expect commentary, a codex, concept art, exhibits "and more." A bonus mini-episode has also been squeezed in.

The best Borderlands game getting some more love is good news, of course, but it's slightly overshadowed by the teaser right at the end. The trailer reveals that Redux is coming in out 2020, but then most of the numbers vanish, leaving behind a single number: 2. A sequel seems to be on the cards, then.

Back in August, just after Telltale Games announced that the shuttered studio was returning under new management, Borderlands 3 writer Sam Winkler expressed his desire to bring the spin-off back.

"I would love to pickup where Tales from the Borderlands Season 1 left off," Winkler said to ComicBook.com. "There's so many unsolved threads there, and even though we brought some characters into Borderlands 3, there's still a lot of question marks."

Characters from Tales from the Borderlands also crop up in Borderlands 3, and all sorts of stuff has happened in the Borderlands universe since the end of the first series, so the sequel probably won't be picking up right where its predecessor ended.

There's also the question of voice actors. In the original, co-protagonist Rhys was voiced by Troy Baker, but he was replaced in Borderlands 3, allegedly because Gearbox only wanted to work with non-union talent. Hopefully Rhys and his partner in crime, Fiona, voiced by Laura Bailey, will both be returning with their original voice actors in the sequel.

Gearbox and Telltale are yet to announce their plans for Tales from the Borderlands, but the trailer certainly looks convincing.