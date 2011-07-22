League of Legends champion showcase: Wukong the Monkey King

Riot Games have revealed the next champion for League of Legends. Wukong the Monkey King will tear up the lanes with a tricky fighting style that will see him do battle alongside clones of himself, and use his whacking stick to deal fast damage at medium range. The video above details his skills and gives a quick overview of Wukong's role on the battlefield. You'll find a summary of the Monkey King's abilities, some concept art and three screenshots below.

Abilities:



Stone Skin (Passive): Wukong's armor and magic resistance are increased for each nearby enemy champion.

Crushing Blow: Wukong swings his mighty staff with incredible speed, crushing his opponent. This attack deals additional physical damage and reduces the enemy's Armor for a short duration.

Decoy: Wukong utilizes his cleverness to trick his foes. He becomes stealthed for 1.5 seconds and leaves an uncontrollable decoy behind that will deal Magic Damage to enemies near it after 1.5 seconds.

Nimbus Strike: Wukong dashes on a cloud toward a target enemy and sends out images to attack up to 2 additional enemies near his target, dealing physical damage to each enemy struck.

Cyclone (Ultimate): Wukong's staff grows outward and he spins it around, dealing damage and knocking up enemies. Wukong gains movement speed over the duration of the spell.

The details above were taken from the League of Legends site , where you can also download and play the game for free.