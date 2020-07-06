LA Noire VR developer says it's working on an open-world VR game for Rockstar

Video Games Deluxe, the studio behind LA Noire: The VR Case Files, is starting a new VR project with Rockstar, according to a post on its LinkedIn page.

Founded by Team Bondi creative director Brendan McNamara, Video Games Deluxe works with Rockstar exclusively, but so far only on LA Noire: The VR Case Files. That came out in 2017, followed by a PSVR version last year.

The post, shared on Reddit, went up last week, but didn't give away any details aside from it being open world.

"Having finished the critically well received L.A.Noire: The V.R. Case Files we are now gearing up for a new project, a AAA open world title in VR for Rockstar," the post reads. "2020 marks our 7th year of working exclusively for Rockstar in Sydney and we are excited to taking on this ground breaking project."

It's currently looking for senior programmers, an engine programmer, a designer and an animator. Obviously the project is still some ways off, and Rockstar is yet to comment on the low key announcement. I've reached out to confirm what's been shared by Video Games Deluxe.