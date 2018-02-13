Kingdom Come: Deliverance patch expected in two weeks

The sprawling, pseudo-historical RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance went live today, and so far fans of the genre really seem to be digging it. We don't have a full review up yet—it's an awfully big game, and these things take time—but we do have a review in progress on the go, in which Andy the Other says it features "a reactive world, a likable hero, and a hilarity of bugs."

The good news is that help is on the way, as Warhorse Studios creative director Daniel Vavra said on Twitter that the studio is aware of the issues and plugging away at solving them. The bad news is that it's going to be awhile: Vavra said the next patch is currently expected to be ready in roughly two weeks. To be fair to Warhorse, it's a relatively small studio and so doesn't have unlimited resources to throw at patches.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is off to a strong start on Steam, where more than 52,000 people are currently having at it, but the Steam user reviews reflect the state of the game. "Mostly positive" is good but not great, and the vast majority of complaints clearly arise from problems with bugs and poor optimization. To his credit, Vavra appears to be handling it all with good humor.

2/2 Next patch is coming soon and will fix lot of quest bugs and other issues like frame drops. Expected release in approx 2 weeks. And BTW my favorite so far is this one... :) https://t.co/L68nI6OFkqFebruary 13, 2018

That is a pretty good one. We'll have our full review up soon.