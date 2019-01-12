Kill burglars as a robotic vacuum in Roombo: First Blood

You’re a robotic vacuum, Roombo. The family is out and burglars are breaking in. What do you do? You leverage the full power of your hard plastic shell and access to the home’s smart controls to kill: Every. Single. One. Then you clean up the house before the family gets home, none the wiser to the carnage you inflicted. This is the concept behind stealth action game Roombo: First Blood, a beautifully named game from developer Samurai Punk , the team behind other zany games such as Screencheat and American Dream. It looks a lot like... Hitman if Agent 47 were a robot? Kind of? Hotline Miami with fewer animal masks and more vacuums?

It’s a self-described short game that was made as January’s Humble Original, available to everyone who subscribes to Humble Bundle ’s Humble Monthly service.