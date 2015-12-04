Just Cause 3 video: max settings at 60 fps

It's been quite some time since we brought you a max settings gameplay video, but we're ending that long dry spell with a glorious explosion. Well, lots of glorious explosions, captured in glorious 60 fps. While Andy wasn't so hot about Just Cause 3 overall, it's hard to deny that it's a good looking game. Watch the video above to see us kicking people off of scooters and blowing everything we can up.

And if you missed it yesterday, we did a comparison video of Just Cause 3 on PC vs. Xbox One... sort of.