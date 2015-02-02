Just Cause 3 screenshots are as chaotic as ever

What kind of man is Rico Rodriguez? Well, just take a look through these new screenshots. Of the ten images, only one features the Just Cause 3 star standing on boring old ground.

The rest? It's all grappling hooks and jet-riding and wing suits. And explosions. So many explosions.

As staged as the shots look, it's unlikely to be too far from the meat of what Just Cause 3 will offer. In fact, much of this stuff will be familiar from the unhinged chaos of Just Cause 2. If JC3 can be that, but more so, it'll probably be an entertaining time.

