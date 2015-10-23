Just Cause 3 has gone gold

The news comes from head of Avalanche Studios, Christofer Sundberg, via twitter.

#JustCause3 is..... GOLD today!! Awesome work to our team taking this creation of ours and have evolved it with excellence! #RicoWasHereOctober 22, 2015

From the sound of Sam's hands-on back in June, Just Cause 3 is embracing the player driven chaos offered in Just Cause 2, providing an even bigger playground and even more (usually explosive) toys. I'm especially excited to get my hands on the Far Cry style wingsuit, which combined with the grapple hook from the last game should make traversing the 1,000 square kilometre island a blast.

I know I've crowed on about this before, but games which make cool movement part of the core experience will always have a special appeal to me. I love that more and more games are incorporating it: even Minecraft is getting in on the action.

Just Cause 3 is out December 1.