Jurassic Park trailer shows angry dinosaurs and roller-coasters, a bad combination

Telltale's Jurassic Park: The Game has a new trailer out, giving each of the game's lovingly recreated dinosaurs a chance to roar menacingly at player characters. The T-Rex undoubtedly wins the shouting match, letting loose a roar that makes you tremble in your boots. There's a lot of frantic scrambling away from trouble, except for one grizzled badass who instead appears to be ready to jump a raptor from behind armed only with a knife. I don't rate his chances.

Jurassic Park comes out on November 15th, check out our Jurassic Park: The Game preview for more information.