Journey to the Savage Planet is a bizarre exploration game in space

Typhoon Studios, founded last year by Far Cry 4 director Alex Hutchinson, announced its first-ever project tonight at the Game Awards: a first-person adventure game called Journey to the Savage Planet.

The trailer is strictly cinematic, but there's a very clear (and clearly warped) sense of humor on display. With little equipment and no plan, Kindred Aerospace, rated the "4th Best Interstellar Exploration Company," will take players to a far-away planet, according to the brief description on YouTube, which they must explore, catalog, and ultimately determine whether it's fit for human habitation.

More information about Journey to the Savage Planet is available at savageplanetgame.com. No release date has been set.