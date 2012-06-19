Join us on the PC Gamer DayZ server!

Thanks to our chums at Multiplay.co.uk , we've now got a UK-based DayZ server to call our own. You're warmly invited to join us for picnics, zombie hide-and-seek, and long, terrified walks along the beach. Bring your own beans.

Server details:



Name: Multiplay :: UK #27 (1.7.1/93825) [VET][GMT+1] dayzmod.com hosted by PCGamer.com



IP: 85.236.100.237



Port: 2402



Let us know in the comments if you've got any suggestions for events, or changes that you'd like to see. If there are any issues with the server - crashes and the like - send an e-mail to pcgamer [at] futurenet.com and we'll do our best to get it sorted quickly. See you in Chernarus!