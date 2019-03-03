Jack Black films his first YouTube let's play—and it's of a game that he starred in

Since actor Jack Black launched a gaming YouTube channel in December he's uploaded 11 videos and amassed nearly 4 million subscribers. Most of the videos are fast-moving vlogs about arcade machines, but now he's released his first "let's play", and it's of heavy metal hack-and-slasher Brutal Legend, a game in which he starred.

Black was the voice of main character Eddie Riggs, and it's fun to watch him provide some fresh narration as he plays. He says it's like being in a "time warp", and he still remembers a lot of the lines, delivering them in time with Riggs.

The video, above, is more than just gameplay: it features an intro from fellow YouTuber Ricky Berwick as well as Black opening YouTuber's subscriber milestone awards, which I can only assume will keep rolling in.

It's not a "let's play" in the traditional sense, and Black doesn't indicate that he'll return to Brutal Legend anytime soon. It's likely a template for his videos going forward—short snippets of games broken up by Jack Black being Jack Black, which is fine by me.

You can check out all of his videos here.