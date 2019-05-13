I've never wondered what a $999 computer case looks like, but now I know anyway

In some ways, shopping for a computer case isn't all that different than buying a home. You have to factor in how much space there is and what the curb appeal is like, and then try to fit everything you want into your budget. You might even end up spending more than you anticipated on whatever you decide is the best PC case. But would you spend a grand on an enclosure? InWin is banking on customers doing exactly that.

Its new 928 Super Tower is $999. Technically, that's a buck shy of a grand, though I'm not sure if shipping is included. As of right now, there's just a big "Auto Notify" button on the newly erected product page. However, it does clearly state that buying the case earns you "990 Rewards" and "9,900 Bonus Points," which I assume will come in handy for frequent InWin shoppers.

So what makes this case deserving of such a high price? Well just look at where it plots on a Cartesian coordinate graph!

One of the differentiating factors compared to a traditional case is support for EEB form factor motherboards. These are bigger than ATX boards, measuring 14 x 14 inches, for extreme workstations powered by chips like Intel's Xeon W-3175X CPU. One example is the Asus ROG Dominus Extreme .

Users are not limited to Xeon-based configurations. The 928 Super Tower supports a variety of form factors, all the way down to mini ITX. It would be an odd pairing, but you could do it.

This case also has dual PSU shrouds, which contributes to the higher-than-usual price tag. But it appears the lion's share of the markup is due to "premium materials" in the design.

"The 928's armored shell is composed of anodized 4mm thick brushed aluminum and is equipped with tempered side panels, which offers a clear view of the system's hardware," InWin explains.

Other cases share similar features, though this one is made from a solid hunk of aluminum, with diamond cut edges to display InWin's "proud craftmanship." It also features RGB lighting, because you're not going to spend $999 on a case and not have RGB lights, right?