IPS monitors have finally reached the coveted 1ms response time

LG is rolling out a pair of new "Nano IPS" monitors with G-Sync support (more on this in a moment), but what really makes these displays interesting is the response time—just 1ms (gray-to-gray). At long last, LG has brought speed parity between IPS and TN displays.

Monitors that use IPS panels provide better visuals than ones with TN screens. IPS displays offer a wider color gamut and superior viewing angles, and are generally preferred by graphics artists and gamers who want the highest image quality. However, they're typically 'slower' than TN monitors.

Take for example the Asus ROG Swift PG279Q, the best gaming monitor with G-Sync support. It has a rated 4ms response time, which while fast, still lags behind the top TN monitors.

LG's new UltraGear monitors close the gap, or virtually close it (there are some TN models that advertise a sub-1ms response time). There are two new models, one with a 38-inch screen (38GL950G) and one with a 27-inch screen (27GL850). Both are rated to deliver a 1ms gray-to-gray response time.

Advertised ratings are one thing, but lest anyone accuse LG of fudging the numbers, the company says the 1ms GtG rating is based on testing by UL, a well-known standards body.

"The new Nano IPS 1ms monitor is available in 38- and 27-inch screen sizes and is the first IPS display capable of achieving a 1ms gray-to-gray response time. LG's new Nano IPS 1ms monitor offers an unrivaled 1ms experience, while overall performance hasn't been sacrificed in the quest for speedy performance," LG says.

Other than the response time, here are the pertinent specs for the 38-inch model:

Resolution: 3840x1440

Brightness: 450 nits

Refresh rate: 144Hz (overclockable to 175Hz)

HDR: DisplayHDR 400 certified

G-Sync support

HDMI: x1

DisplayPort: x1

USB 3.0: 1 up, 2 down

And here are the specs for the 27-inch model:

Resolution: 2560x1440

Brightness: 350 nits

Refresh rate: 144Hz (non-overclockable)

FreeSync (G-Sync Compatible)

HDR: HDR10

HDMI: x2

DisplayPort: x1

USB 3.0: 1 up, 2 down

Both monitors boast 135 percent coverage of the sRGB color space (98 percent of the DCI-P3), which in plain English suggests that they are good candidates for photo editing. Whether they actually are, however, is not something we can definitively say without spending some hands-on time with them.

Also note that while LG is throwing around the term "G-Sync" loosey-goosey, the 27-inch model is actually a FreeSync display that is G-Sync Compatible, whereas the 38-inch version is an actual G-Sync monitor (meaning it has a G-Sync module inside).

As you may have guessed, the catch here is pricing. LG will begin rolling out its new displays next month, with the 27-inch model commanding $499.99 and the 38-inch model costing $1,999.99. Stand included.