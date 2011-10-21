Inversion trailer reliart noisrevnI

[bcvideo id="1230057582001"]

A new trailer for Namco's upcoming shooter, Inversion debuted at The Golden Joysticks awards ceremony in London earlier this afternoon. The enemy are an alien race who have gained mastery of Earth's gravity, letting them turn the world on its head, dizzying Earth's defenders and triggering a nasty episode for anyone who happens to be caught in a portaloo at the time. The third person cover-to-cover combat can be thrown into the air at any time by mad gravity fluctuations, and a series of gadgets and grenades essentially weaponise weight, letting you throw them into the air for easy face-plugging. The console versions are due out in February. A note on the Inversion Facebook page suggests that it will be coming to PC, though there's no release date yet. There's plenty more on the official Inversion site .