Insurgency: Sandstorm will launch in September

Insurgency: Sandstorm, the sequel to objective-based multiplayer FPS Insurgency, will release in September, developer New World Interactive has announced.

It'll cost $29.99 on Steam, and it'll come with four game modes: Push, Firefight, and Capture the Base for versus play, plus Checkpoint for co-op. All but Capture the Base featured in the first game. Checkpoint pitted players against AI soldiers with set objectives, like destroying ammo caches, while in Push and Firefight players had to work in teams to capture objectives against online opponents.

The development team are considering adding Outpost, which was also in Insurgency, and an "experimental" Operation mode after release, but only if they decide the modes are up to scratch, they said in a blog post. "We’ve found they’ll need some more attention than we originally planned, and we still need to determine if they have a place in our experience," the team said.

"We want to make sure every game mode is tight, unique, and fun, and that we don’t split our player base too much with too many."

Players will be able to use around 40 weapons at launch, and the same number of weapon upgrades. Fire support is more fleshed out than the first game, with specific classes able to call in jet airstrikes, explosive artillery, chemical mortars, explosive suicide drones, and helicopters.

It won't have loot boxes, but it will have a character customisation system with "hundreds of different cosmetic items as well as several voice options". In free updates after launch, New World Interactive will add new weapons, upgrades and maps, as well as mod support with Steam Workshop integration.

For more details, read the full blog post.