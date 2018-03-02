'Inside Eden's Gate' is a live action Far Cry 5 short film coming to Amazon Prime

If the latest live action trailer for Far Cry 5 made you uncomfortable, then get ready for more crazed religious ranting and ritual from the same talent. Inside Eden's Gate is a live action short film preceding the events of Far Cry 5, set to launch exclusively on Amazon Prime's streaming service March 5.

Ubisoft's announcement post describes the plot as follows:

"When rumors of a fanatical cult in Hope County, Montana begin to swirl, three vloggers take it upon themselves to investigate what's really going on. As they track down missing locals and probe into other strange events, they eventually encounter Joseph Seed, the leader of The Project of Eden's Gate cult and the man behind all the unusual activities in Hope County."

While I can't say I'm excited that our first window into the Eden's Gate cult will be through the eyes of young, hip vloggers, there's a chance it could illuminate important characters and events in surprising ways before the big game drops. If it doesn't, at least we'll get to watch the vloggers and cultists duke it out.