Far Cry's 5 live-action 'Baptism' trailer is a disturbing tale of power and insanity

The new live-action trailer for the upcoming Montana mayhem simulator Far Cry 5 is a doozie. It tells the story of Joseph Seed before he was known as the Father, and his early days with Pastor Jerome.

Jerome Jeffries is a Gulf War veteran who served as a priest in Hope County for 15 years. He befriended Joseph Seed during that time, but the two came into conflict once Seed's Project and Eden's Gate cult seized power. Jeffries was beaten and left for dead—a flash of the aftermath can be seen in the trailer—but he survived, and ultimately takes up arms against the cult as part of the Resistance.

The trailer doesn't say much that we didn't already know, but it sets a hell of a mood (and once again, there's that all-over-the-place tonal dissonance) and offers some insight into just how much sway Seed has over his followers: They're obviously disconcerted by the day's events, but still aren't exactly beating a path to the door.

Far Cry 5 comes out on March 27. We got some hands-on time with it last month.