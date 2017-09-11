Injustice 2, the alt-DC fighting game, may be coming to the PC

NetherRealm's alt-DC Universe fighting game Injustice 2 was released for consoles back in May, and went over very well with critics. And now it looks like it may be coming to the PC as well: A PC version of the game is currently listed on European retailer Game Mania, and according to WCCFTech it also appeared on Amazon.fr, although that one's not as convincing—the site currently says it doesn't know "when or if this item will be back in stock."

Injustice 2 is a Mortal Kombat-esque brawler (which isn't terribly surprising, given that the project was headed by MK co-creator Ed Boon), but it brings a bizarre and exciting alternate timeline to the table: In the first Injustice game, Gods Among Us, Joker tricks Superman into murdering Lois Lane and setting off a nuke that destroys Metropolis, so Superman kills Joker and takes over the planet until Batman puts together a team and takes him down; the sequel sees Bats assembling a new team to take on The Society, a gang of supervillains secretly headed up by Brainiac, and ultimately throwing down with Superman again, because of course he does. It's basically the sort of thing that Mark Waid would write about as an excuse to kill off iconic superheroes, turned into a videogame.

A couple of European game listings does not a release announcement make, but the PC edition of Injustice: Gods Among Us lagged behind the console versions too. The initial release came to consoles in April 2013, but it didn't hit the PC until the Ultimate Edition rollout in November. I've emailed WBIE for confirmation of the impending PC release, and will update if and when I receive a reply.